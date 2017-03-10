Dorothy Cora Mussell, age 98, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2017, at Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill, while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services. Dorothy was born on June 13, 1918 to the late Henry and Emma (Giegling) Nuehring in Canistota, SD. She attended school in Salem, SD. Dorothy met and fell in love with Raymond Mussell, and the two exchanged vows on November 10, 1937 at the Trinity Parsonage in the town of Schley. He preceded her in death on February 6, 1984.

Dorothy worked as a nurses aid for 36 years , until her retirement. She enjoyed her work and made a difference in people’s lives. She was honored to be a foster grandparent at Lincoln Hills. Dorothy loved animals, and would enjoy spending time outdoors, taking in the beautiful scenery while fishing. She would also work in her gardens on the farm and would keep them neat and manicured.

Dorothy is survived by her son: Don (Linda) Mussell of Fond du Lac, WI, daughter: Carol (Jerry) Chieves, grandchildren: Dan(Jan) Mussell of Robbins, IA, Joni Kreiser of Pardeeville, WI, Tim (Emma) Oestreich of Marinette, WI, Mike (Glenda) Oestreich of Rhinelander, WI, Brenda Siebers of Elkhorn, WI, Andy Mussell, Fond du Lac, WI, and Corrie Mussell, Ripon, WI, 6 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her parents: Henry and Emma Nuehring, husband: Raymond Mussell, daughter and son-in-law: Virginia and Lloyd Oestreich, son in infancy: Gene Allen Mussell, brother: Lester Nuehring and sister: Bertha Flick.

Funeral Services for Dorothy will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at 11am at Trinity Lutheran Church in Merrill. Rev. Scott Gustafson will officiate. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 13, 2017 from 4pm-7pm at Waid Funeral Home in Merrill and again on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 10am until the time of the service, at the church. Burial will take place at Dutch Corners Cemetery in the town of Schley.

Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with arrangements.