Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain invades Merrill

The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain believes all genres of music can be reinterpreted on the Ukulele, and since 1985, they have sung and strummed their way through more than 1,000 concerts all over the world, armed only with instruments that fit in their carry-on luggage!

On Tuesday, March 28, this group of eight fun-loving Ukulele “nuts” will launch their own British invasion at 7 p.m. in the Merrill High School Auditorium, as the fourth concert of the Merrill Area Concert Association’s 2016-2017 season.

A concert by the Ukulele Orchestra is a funny, virtuosic, awesome, foot-stomping affair of classics, country, rock-n-roll and melodious light entertainment, featuring only Ukuleles and a menagerie of voices in a collection of toe-tapping oldies.

By using instruments small and large, in high and low registers, playing intricate melodies, simple tunes, or complex chords, and sitting in chamber group format dressed in formal evening wear, the Orchestra uses the ukulele’s limitations to create a musical freedom and reveal unsuspected musical insights.

The Orchestra uses no drums, pianos, backing tracks, banjos, or electronic trickery. The audience experience is an astonishingly pure revelation of the rich palette of Ukuleles and singing (plus a bit of whistling).

Audiences have a good time with the Ukulele Orchestra! Going from Tchaikovsky to Nirvana via Otis Redding and Spaghetti Western soundtracks, the Orchestra demonstrates that sometimes a foolish song can touch an audience more than high art, and music which takes itself too seriously can be revealed to be hilarious.

For a night of pure entertainment, deadpan British humor, and irresistible toe-tapping music, highlighting both popular and highbrow music, the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain is sure to please.

Attendance at all Merrill Area Concert Association performances is by membership only. However, not only does a season ticket get you into all MACA concerts, but Antigo and Medford concert association events as well.

While memberships can be purchased at the door, preparing to pick up your tickets in advance is highly recommended. For membership information, visit www.merrillconcerts.org, email MACA@ntmtr.com or contact Meagan at 715-252-6295.