Merrill Lions celebrate 90 years

The Merrill Lions Club celebrated their 90th Anniversary on Saturday, Feb. 25, exactly 90 years to the day after they were chartered by Lions Club International. The year the Merrill Lions Club was organized, 1927 was the year Charles Lindbergh made the first solo nonstop transatlantic flight from New York to Paris, work began on Mount Rushmore and the pop-up toaster was invented. Lions Club International will celebrate their 100th Anniversary on June 17 of this year.

The Merrill Lions thank Kim Sample for designing the 90th anniversary pin. The colorful pin shows the Lincoln County Courthouse clock tower and the distinctive three-arch stone bridge.

Current Merrill Lions Club president, Kurt Perra, emceed the festivities. He introduced Merrill Mayor Bill Bialecki and guest speaker Wayne Heiman, Past International Director from Manawa, Wis. Both Mayor Bialecki and Past International Lions Directors congratulated the Lions for all the good work that they do for their community.

The Merrill Lions have contributed much to the Merrill community over the past 90 years including support of the Wisconsin Lions Camp, transporting eye tissue, collecting used eyeglasses, financial support to local families in need of eyeglasses and highway clean-up. The Merrill Lions also donate to many local needs: Merrill High School Scholarship, Merrill Life Line, Park City Gardens, DARE, Merrill Historical Society, Merrill Kids backpacks, Pine Crest holiday gifts, Merrill Police K-9 program, Reading Buddies, Merrill Baseball Association and other local, national and international needs.

The Lions look forward to their 100th Anniversary and the many good deeds they will do to help those in need over the next 10 years. Anyone interested in joining the Lions, as did President Jimmy Carter, President Gerald Ford, Helen Keller, Amelia Earhart, Larry Bird and many other well known people, contact Yurgen or Ruth Ann at 715-536-5844.