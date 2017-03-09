Les and Jim’s host ‘Ballroom Bash’

Jeremy Ratliff

Reporter

Saturday night, Les and Jim’s Lincoln Lanes hosted the 4-band “Ballroom Bash” organized by local musician ‘Robby Ray’ Oemig; drummer of Wausau-based groove/thrash metal band All Out Mutiny.

‘All Out Mutiny’ pictured from left to right: Drummer ‘Robby Ray’ Oemig, Vocalist Jason Secora, Guitarist Erik Ackerman and Bassist Zac Zeitler

Kicking off the nearly six hour metal foray was La Crosse-based band ‘Rig Time’, followed by Hutchinson, MN based ‘Karma Sutra’ and all the way from Okahoma City, OK; ‘Locust Grove’. Fresh from their recent return from a 10-day Euro-Russian tour; All Out Mutiny closed out the night.