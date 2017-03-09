Les and Jim’s host ‘Ballroom Bash’

Guitarist Erik Ackerman of All Out Mutiny performs Saturday night, flanked by vocalist Jason Secora (center rear), bass guitarist Zac Zeitler (left) and Merrill resident; drummer 'Robby Ray' Oemig

Posted by: ,
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Jeremy Ratliff
Reporter

Saturday night, Les and Jim’s Lincoln Lanes hosted the 4-band “Ballroom Bash” organized by local musician ‘Robby Ray’ Oemig; drummer of Wausau-based groove/thrash metal band All Out Mutiny.

‘All Out Mutiny’ pictured from left to right: Drummer ‘Robby Ray’ Oemig, Vocalist Jason Secora, Guitarist Erik Ackerman and Bassist Zac Zeitler

Kicking off the nearly six hour metal foray was La Crosse-based band ‘Rig Time’, followed by Hutchinson, MN based ‘Karma Sutra’ and all the way from Okahoma City, OK; ‘Locust Grove’. Fresh from their recent return from a 10-day Euro-Russian tour; All Out Mutiny closed out the night.

All Out Mutiny drummer 'Robby Ray' Oemig All Out Mutiny guitarist Erik Ackerman Ackerman and 'Robby Ray' rock the ballroom Saturday night All Out Mutiny vocalist Jason Secora All Out Mutiny bassist Zac Zeitler Rig Time drummer and vocalist Bryan W. Fleming Rig Time guitarist Rebecca Fleming Rig Time bassist Mark Trueman Karma Sutra of Hutchinson, MN Karma Sutra bassist John Knacke and Rhythm Guitarist Dane Paulson Karma Sutra drummer Lucas Meinstad Karma Sutra vocalist 'Dr. Rando' Karma Sutra vocalist 'Dr. Rando' Karma Sutra lead guitarist Captain Rob Knacke Karma Sutra bassist John Knacke 'Locust Grove' of Oklahoma City, OK
<
>
Karma Sutra bassist John Knacke and Rhythm Guitarist Dane Paulson
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

City Hall indicates no intent to appoint interim Street Commish

Comments comments

Area grads garner accolades; graduate UW-Eau Claire

Comments comments

‘Retirement Classroom’ to resume

Comments comments

Recent grads bound for NCAA Wrestling Nationals

Comments comments