Kolor Run encourages groups, organizations to get creative

Riverside Athletic Club is hosting a Community Kolor Run at its location on Saturday, May 6, and is encouraging various groups and organizations to participate.

“There are all sorts of fun ways to get groups to participate,” says Becci Shuman, club manager. “If you are getting married and want a fun pre-wedding party, consider dressing up in an old wedding gown and having your wedding party participate with you. Another great idea would be for anyone graduating this year, get an old cap and gown and participate as a group. This also will be a great way for their families to have fun together and build lasting friendships. The ideas are endless on what you could do for your group. It’ll be great to see all the different ideas that show up on Community Kolor Run Day.”

The Community Color Run is also suggesting that coming up with a group name and theme would be a great way to involve people and encourage them to participate. Find some friends, pick a team name and come dressed as that theme. Some suggestions might by “Fruity Pebbles,” “Skittles,” “Run or Dye Trying.” The ideas are endless.

]“The Community Kolor Run benefits the Merrill Area United Way and the 21 programs they fund throughout the Merrill area,” says Paul Kienitz, Riverside Athletic Club owner. “Our race is one way to help more people become involved in fitness and to support the good work Merrill Area United Way does for our community. We are proud to have people coming from all over the state to participate in the race. In the last two years we have been able to donate $15,000 and have had about 1,500 and over 100 volunteers. This year we are looking forward to an even bigger event.”

”We are pleased to have online registration for all of our runners. Participants can register online by visiting our website, www.riversideathletic.com,” says Shuman. “This will make registering easier for our participants.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Parisi Speed School, Agra Industries, Chips Hamburger, Breaman Merrill Ford, Ministry Medical Group, and of course, the Merrill Area United Way to name a few. We invite other area businesses to participate as well. Any business that is interested in partnering with us, should call Riverside at 715-536-2481 and we will be glad to explain how you can get involved. We are looking forward to a great event and raising money for the Merrill Area United Way.”

To learn more about Riverside Athletic Club and the Community Kolor Run for United Way 5k Fun Run/Walk, call 715-536-2481.