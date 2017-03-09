Identity Theft & Compromised Information program at library

“Identity Theft & Compromised Information” is the topic for the next program of T.B. Scott Free Library’s Make Your Dollars Count series on Tuesday, March 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s Community Room.

Identity theft happens when your Social Security number or other personal information is used to open new accounts, make purchases, or get your tax refund.

This program will help you pick up on warning signs that your identity is being compromised, such as seeing bank withdrawals you can’t explain.

You’ll also learn what to do right away if you discover identity theft, and how to protect your identity and personal information for now and future.

Make Your Dollars Count is a series of programs sponsored by Associated Bank and T.B. Scott Free Library to build financial literacy in our community.

All programs are presented by bankers from Associated Bank, who focus on a different aspect of financial management and planning in each program of the series.

The next Make Your Dollars Count programs are Budgeting on April 25 and the Importance of Savings on April 27. These two programs are presented as part of the nationwide Money Smart Week initiative, sponsored by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. All programs begin at 6:30 p.m.

This event is open to the public, with no cost or obligation. Refreshments will be provided compliments of The Checkered Churn and First Street Coffee Station.

For more information about what’s happening at T.B. Scott Free Library, visit www.tbscottlibrary.org or T.B. Scott Free Library on Facebook, or call 715-536-7191.