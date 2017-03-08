Area grads garner accolades; graduate UW-Eau Claire


The following local students have been named to the 2016 fall semester Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities: ATHENS- Gina Miller (Senior) College of Liberal Arts; MERRILL- Hunter Dux (Senior)-College of Liberal Arts; Nicholas Hoffmann (Junior)-College of Design; Madeline Klippel (Senior) College of Liberal Arts; TOMAHAWK- Michael Lodholz (Freshman) College of Liberal Arts.

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire celebrated the achievements of 694 graduates during commencement proceedings held on Dec. 17 in Zorn Arena. Local students who received degrees and their fields of study are: ATHENS- Rebecca Nowicki -Arts and Sciences- Bachelor of Arts (English); Ethan Sisko-Business-Bachelor of Business Administration (Accounting and Information systems); MERRILL- Stephanie Barkley-Business-Bachelor of Business Administration (Management); Heidi Lindsley-Arts and Sciences-Bachelor of Arts (English); Hannah Ollhoff-Education and Human Sciences-Bachelor of Science (Elementary Education); Emily Schmidt-Education and Human Sciences-Bachelor of Science (Kinesiology); TOMAHAWK- Shelbi McGuire-Education and Human Sciences-Bachelor of Science (Special Education)

