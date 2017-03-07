Debra J. Bondioli, age 63, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2017, at Pine Crest Nursing Home, while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services. She was born on May 18, 1953 to the late Clement and Beatrice Bondioli in Merrill, WI. Debra attended and graduated from Merrill High School.

Debra went on to work at the Church Mutual Insurance Company in Merrill for over 30 years, until her retirement from the claims department. Debra enjoyed her bird feeders and watching the different birds come and go. She also enjoyed watching the hummingbirds while she was visiting her sister, Joanne. Debra would enjoy her flower beds, where her irises would grow. She would also enjoy taking care of her assorted potted plants. Debra would cheer on the Green Bay Packers when she had a chance to watch a game. She was a member at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Merrill. Debra was a strong-willed woman who was both courageous and independent. She will be sadly missed.

Debra is survived by her son: Adam Bondioli of Merrill, sister: Joanne (Ron – deceased) Kolka of Sheboygan, brother: Wayne (Judy) Bondioli of Irma and nephews: Rocky and Randy Kolka and Jason Bondioli. She is preceded in death by her parents: Clement and Beatrice Bondioli, brother: Anthony Joseph Bondioli and nephew: Jared Bondioli.

A Funeral Liturgy for Debra will be held on Friday, March 10, 2017 at 11am at Waid Funeral Home in Merrill. Father Chris Kemp will officiate. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 10, 2017 at 9am until the time of the liturgy. Burial will take place at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery immediately following the liturgy. Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.