Paul R. Canne, age 56, of Irma, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2017, at his home. He was born on October 3, 1960 to the late John P. and Pauline (Roediger) Canne in Niagra Falls, New York. Paul attended and graduated from Neenah High School where he met and fell in love with the love of his life Barbara Morin. The two exchanged vows on March 6, 1981 in Neenah, WI. Paul worked as a graphic coordinator at C&H Packaging for 25 years in Merrill, WI; before joining the Printpack team in Rhinelander, WI as a graphic coordinator for the past 5 years.

Family was first and foremost in Paul’s life – he cherished his wife, son and grandchildren (who called him Papa). Paul enjoyed fishing with his son in the Tomahawk, WI area for musky, panfish and walleye, both on the ice and from his boat. Paul was a talkative and fun-loving man that loved engaging in conversation. He enjoyed watching golf, the Green Bay Packers and was an avid Milwaukee Brewers fan. Paul enjoyed the simple things in life such as relaxing at home and taking in the breathtaking views of his property. He also looked forward to his annual family vacation at a cabin on the lake. He became quite fond of the family’s 3 dogs, Randie, Roxie and Rickie – and would enjoy their companionship.

Paul is survived by his wife of nearly 36 years: Barbara Canne of Irma, son: John (Amy) Canne of Gleason, grandchildren: Claire and Colton, sisters: Bonnie (Michael) Reid of Wrights Corners, New York and Darlene (Roger) Kochan of Mount Clemens, Michigan and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents: John P. and Pauline Canne.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.