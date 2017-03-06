Merrill Police reports

March 3

8:12 p.m.- An officer stopped a vehicle on Pine Ridge Avenue. The driver was arrested and taken to jail for an active arrest warrant.

9:02 p.m.- Officers responded at a disorderly conduct complaint at a local tavern. A female on scene was intoxicated, in violation of her probation rules. She was arrested for the probation violation and resisted arrest. She was additionally charged with Resisting an Officer.

March 4

12:06 p.m.- Officers responded to the 700 block of Woodbine Avenue for a disorderly conduct complaint. A male involved was found to be on probation and extremely intoxicated. The male party was arrested for violating his probation rules.

March 5

2:10 a.m.- Officers were dispatched to an address on River Street for a report of a disturbance that was occurring. During the course of the investigation, officers found that a domestic disturbance had occurred and a male subject had put his arm around the female’s neck interfering with her ability to breath. The male subject was taken into custody for domestic disorderly conduct and strangulation/suffocation and transported to the jail.

3:42 p.m.- Officers were dispatched to a report of a possible stolen vehicle. Officers located the vehicle a short time later and contact was made with the operator. It had been found that the individual that had taken the vehicle had warrants for his arrest. As the officer was speaking with the male subject and attempted to detain him, he physically resisted the officer’s efforts to take him into custody and then led officers on a foot pursuit. The male subject was located a short time later and taken into custody for his warrants. He was also charged with resisting arrest, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

7:22 p.m.- An officer on patrol observed a male subject driving in the area of East Main Street and VanRensellar Street whom he knew to have active warrants for his arrest. Contact was made with the male subject who was taken into custody for warrants through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

11:52 p.m.- An officer conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street after the vehicles registration was found to be suspended. Officers made contact with the occupants and one passenger in the backseat was found to be concealing himself from officers. Officers were able to observe the male subject and recognized him from previous contacts. The male subject was found to have warrants and was taken into custody for the warrants and transported to the jail.