Lincoln County Sheriff’s reports

Two people were injured after a two car crash last Monday morning in the Town of Pine River. At 7:33 a.m., cell callers reported the crash on State Rd. 64 at US Hwy. 51. A 51-year-old Merrill woman was transported to Ministry Good Samaritan Health Center for treatment of minor injuries after the crash. Merrill Police Officers assisted at the scene with traffic.

Tomahawk firefighters and deputies responded and assisted after a dog broke through the ice last Monday on Lake Mohawkskin in the Town of Bradley. The owner reported the black lab went missing off of Peaceful Valley Road and just before 2 p.m. a resident phoned the Sheriff’s Office to report the dog was in the water. Tomahawk Firefighters along with deputies responded to the scene to assist as firefighters used an inflatable boat to reach the animal which had been struggling in the water for some time. The dog was brought back to shore and reunited with its owner before being brought to a Tomahawk animal hospital. The family reported the dog Bandit had returned home Monday night and was doing well thanks to the efforts of rescuers.

A 35-year-old Gleason man was arrested Monday afternoon after deputies responded to a disturbance in the Town of Schley. At 4:37 p.m., a cell 911 call reported the disturbance at a home on Schielke Road. When deputies arrived they learned property damage had occurred after a dispute took place. The suspect was arrested on charges of battery and disorderly conduct. He was brought to the Lincoln County Jail and charged with battery and disorderly conduct. He was released later that evening after posting a cash bond.

Lincoln County deputies with the assistance of Troopers from the Wisconsin State Patrol and officers from the Merrill Police Department preformed a high risk traffic stop Tuesday evening in the Town of Pine River. At 4:45 p.m., Marathon County authorities notified Lincoln County that a vehicle was heading north on US Hwy. 51 from Wausau. While in Marathon County the driver reportedly displayed a handgun to another motorist as they traveled north. The vehicle was spotted by a Trooper near the County Rd. Q exit and then stopped by multiple units at the State Rd. 64 exit. The driver was detained and soon turned over to Marathon County deputies to perform their investigation. A handgun was found in the vehicle.

Corning Firefighters responded Wednesday afternoon after a reported chimney fire in the Town of Harding. At 10 a.m., a 911 call reported the possible fire on Edward Drive. Firefighters were on the scene for about half an hour. No damage or injuries were reported.

Snow created problems on roadways in the county on Wednesday. The snow started during the morning commute and by 10 a.m. vehicles started leaving the roadway. A semi-truck and trailer went off into the medium on US Hwy. 51 near Tamarac Lane. Deputies had to close parts of the road as crews worked to free the truck which did not sustain any damage. Just after 4 p.m., a one vehicle rollover in the Town of Skanawan sent two people to the hospital. The driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man from Algonquin, IL, and the passenger, a 21-year-old woman from Lena, WI, were both transported by Tomahawk EMS to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital where they were treated and released. Tomahawk Firefighters assisted at that scene.

A 36-year-old woman was injured Friday afternoon after a single vehicle crash in the Town of Skanawan. At around 3:30 a.m., a cell caller reported a vehicle had left the roadway and crash in the 8000 block of County Rd. H. Tomahawk EMS, Tomahawk Firefighters and deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash. The driver told the investigating deputy that she hit a patch of black ice before her vehicle left the road and struck a culvert. She was transported by Tomahawk EMS to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

A 29-year-old Merrill woman was arrested Friday evening on a warrant charge. Deputies were checking on a suspicious vehicle on State Rd. 64 near Maple Road in the Town of Pine River just after 5 p.m. when they found out the disabled vehicle belonged to a woman who was wanted by the Oneida County Sheriff for contempt of court. The woman soon returned to the vehicle and when the warrant was confirmed she was taken into custody. She was brought to the Lincoln County Jail where she was able to post bond and be released.

A 33-year-old Langlade County woman was arrested Sunday evening on a warrant charge. A deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding on State Rd. 64 at Pleasant View Avenue in the Town of Pine River at 5:40 p.m. A check on the driver from Pearson showed she was wanted by the Clark County Sheriff for contempt of court. The woman was taken into custody and brought to the Lincoln County Jail where she was able to post a cash bond late Sunday evening and be released.

The number of car deer crashes reported in the past week has gone down with six being reported.