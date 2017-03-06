In wake of shooting, Sheriff thanks community for support

Sheriff Jeff Jaeger wishes to express his appreciation to those who have reached out to his agency in the wake of an officer involved shooting this past week.

“Since this incident happened last Monday both myself and my staff have received numerous individual acts of kindness from members of the public and local businesses. The support that we have received is a bit overwhelming and is appreciated more than words can express,” Sheriff Jaeger noted. “We are so very blessed to serve a community that supports us so much.

“Immediately after the incident I began receiving communications from local law enforcement offering their assistance and by Tuesday we were receiving care packages from citizens and local businesses showing their support and offering their condolences. The men and women of this agency sincerely appreciate the kind expressions from the community that we serve.”

A local business sent a card that read in part: “Each time we meet, we really don’t get to know your names. We just do our jobs. But after an incident such as the one on Monday, we pause to remember you do have names. You have families; you have someone who cares about you. We care, and we back the Blue and the Brown!”

“The deputy involved in the incident last week is healing as best as can be expected,” Sheriff Jaeger stated. “We are very grateful that he was not physically harmed during the event, but we realize it will take time for both Sam and our agency to heal.

Again, I thank you for your continued support of the men and women of this Office. Your kind words, cards, messages and prayers are appreciated more than you know.”