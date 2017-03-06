Gregory “Greg” G. Martin, age 54, entered into eternal life on March 1, 2017, at Ministry St. Joseph’s Hospital in Marshfield, WI, while surrounded by his loving family. Greg was born on August 9, 1962 to Glenn and Mildred (Kandzora) Martin in Merrill, WI. His mother, Mildred, survives. Greg grew up in Merrill, attending the public school for a short time, before attending The Life Task Center in Merrill until the age of 18. He then became employed at Lincoln Industries in Merrill. Along with Lincoln Industries, Greg attended Kindhearted Care Day Services in Merrill, which he looked forward to.

Greg loved cars, trucks and semi trucks. He was so intrigued by them. Greg collected matchbox cars and had some models of cars and trucks. Listening to “trucking songs” was his favorite – he knew all the words! Greg would play his records so much that they would get very worn and scratched. Along with his love for cars and trucks, he enjoyed animals. It didn’t matter what animals – he loved them all.

Greg was a gentle soul with a kind spirit. His family remembers him as a sweet, bright man that was curious about so many things in life. Greg’s mother, family, friends and caregivers were all very much dedicated to him and his well-being. Greg was a loved man. He left an imprint on so many people’s lives. Greg cared for people so much and he always wanted to give back to others. His family knew that he would want to help others in any way that he could, so Greg became an organ donor to give the ultimate gift of life to others. Greg will be sadly missed.

Greg is survived by his mother: Mildred Martin, sister: Ann (Todd) Anderson, nephew: Richard Anderson, all of Wausau, niece: Amy (Andy) Sondelski of Mosinee, with their daughter: Maddie Jane Sondelski, aunts: Margorie Hovind and Carol Krieg, both of Wausau, cousins: Kathryn Krieg and Ken Krieg, Greg’s family of 18 years, Steve, Tim and Ted, at Our Way – KC Memorial Home, and many other caring friends and caregivers. He is preceded in death by his father: Glenn Martin, infant brothers: Richard and Daniel and uncles: Neil Hovind and Sy Krieg.

A Celebration of Life Funeral Liturgy for Greg will be held on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 11am at Waid Funeral Home in Merrill. Father Chris Kemp will officiate. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 from 4pm-8pm and again on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 from 10am until the time of the liturgy, all at the funeral home. Burial at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery will immediately follow the liturgy. Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.waifuneral.com.

Greg’s family wishes to extend their gratefulness to all of the caregivers that showed love, support and compassion to Greg over the years, including his family of 18 years, Steve, Tim and Ted, at Our Way – KC Memorial Home, co-workers and helpers at Lincoln Industries and The Life Task Center, the excellent staff at Kindhearted Care Day Services and the staff at Ministry St. Joseph’s Hospital in Marshfield.