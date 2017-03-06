Alma E. Bloechl, 83, of Merrill, formerly of the Town of Schley, Lincoln County, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2017 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Alma was born June 2, 1933 in Gleason, daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Schmidt) Kanapka. She married Donald ‘Bootz’ Bloechl on May 21, 1955 in Merrill. He survives. Alma graduated from Merrill High School and received her teacher certification from Lincoln County Teachers College. She went on to teach grade school at Heller School and Midway Elementary School. Later on, she was a substitute teacher at various elementary schools in the area. She also helped her husband, Bootz, on their dairy farm in the Town of Schley.

Alma enjoyed antiquing, gardening, flowers, collecting jewelry and collecting angels. She also enjoyed having Packer parties at the family shack. Alma and Bootz enjoyed socializing with their friends at “Dinner @ 5” on Mondays at St. Stephens United Church of Christ, Merrill and eating lunch at the Merrill Enrichment Center on Thursdays. Alma was a member of Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, Gleason. Alma loved sharing stories about her family growing up and was extremely proud of her Latvian heritage.

Survivors include her husband, Donald ‘Bootz’ Bloechl of Merrill; three daughters, Lori Bushar (Roger Volovsek) of Weston, Kathy Bloechl of Marshfield and Lisa (Steve) Chartier of Merrill; six grandchildren, Michael Bushar, Jason Chartier, Leah Krueger, Laura Krueger, Lindsay Krueger and Angie Chartier; one sister, Lydia Wachsmuth of Wausau; two sisters-in-law, Joyce Kanapka of Merrill and Shirley (Marland) Gennrich of Gleason; one brother-in-law, Eugene (Leona) Graf of Merrill; several nieces and nephews; and the many friends made through her life journey. Alma was preceded in death by her parents, William and Elizabeth Kanapka; infant son, Gregory Bloechl; twin sister, Elvina Graf; brothers, Elmer Kanapka, Alfred Kanapka, and Oswald ‘Ozzie’ (Ruth) Gegner; sister-in-law, Lavergne (Chester) Hodgson; brother-in-law, Wally Wachsmuth; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph and Rose (Kawan) Bloechl; and her beloved dog, Bailey.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.taylorstinefuneralhome.com