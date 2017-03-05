Recent grads bound for NCAA Wrestling Nationals

UW-Platteville wrestler and MHS graduate Scott T. Arneson, along with Milwaukee School of Enginerring (MSOE) wrestler and Tomahawk High School graduate Austin Bellile, both competed in the NCAA III Regional QualifyingTournament February 25, 2017. Arneson placed second at 133 pound and Austin placed third wrestling heavyweight – both qualified for the NCAA III National Tournament to be held in LaCrosse, Wisconsin at the LaCrosse Center, Friday and Saturday, March 10 &11. Tournament starts at 11:00 am on Friday. Tickets are available on-line