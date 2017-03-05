Hanging Flower Basket fundraiser in full ‘swing’

The Hanging Flower Basket Committee announces its March kickoff for the 2017 fund raising campaign. This is the tenth year of the project and again 126 baskets of beautiful wave petunias will be hung from 63 light posts around the city.

The committee is grateful for the contributors who faithfully give their support to the project each year. In addition, the success of the project requires the cooperation of the Merrill Street Department, Merrill Chamber Foundation and Park and Recreation Department.

Funds raised cover the cost of flowers, delivery, water, weekend watering and other additional expenses. Donations for a basket remain at $60 and a pole donation, which includes two baskets, is $100. As always, donations in any amount are appreciated. Contribution forms can be found at First Street Coffee Station and Johnson’s Gifts. The committee thanks the community for their generous support.