Ollhoff selected Athlete of the Week

The Bluejay varsity Boys Basketball squad has been hitting the high notes lately en route to a 5-game late season hot streak and MHS junior Jared Ollhoff has proven a key factor in that rally.

Ollhoff has not only carved his place as one of the team’s top scorers in each of those wins, but enjoyed a season high 20 points, and sank the game winning free-throw in Tuesday’s triumphant win over Wisconsin Rapids, in the team’s regular season WVC finale.

Jared has enjoyed competing in the Merrill basketball program since 5th grade and has been a guard on the varsity squad since his freshman year. Ollhoff also competes on the varsity Track team and is a two-year starting free safety on the Bluejay varsity football squad.

When Jared is able to find free time outside of his busy athletics schedule, he enjoys spending time with family and friends as well as camping, hiking and hunting.

Son of Cecilia and Tim Ollhoff of Merrill, Jared currently holds a 3.0 GPA.

As for post high school plans, Jared is undecided in terms of college but aspires to work in law enforcement.