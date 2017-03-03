Merrill Police reports

February 27

1:58 p.m.- An officer arrested a female for a probation violation and transported her to the Lincoln County jail.

February 28

10:46 a.m.- An officer investigated a theft from a vehicle in the 300 block of East 2nd Street.

1:20 p.m.- An officer investigated a theft from a vehicle in the 300 block of East 2nd Street.

11:27 p.m.- Officers received information of a possible shoplifter at Walmart who fled out of a rear door. Officers tracked the suspect for an extensive period of time. As a result, the male was apprehended and taken to jail for an active warrant.

March 1

12:30 a.m.- An officer observed a male party at Walmart who had active warrants for his arrest. Contact was made with the male and the warrants were confirmed. The male was arrested and was transported to the Lincoln County jail.

March 2

2:31 p.m.- An off-duty officer reported a reckless driver. An on-duty officer located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver and passenger were both on probation. The driver was cited for operating without insurance, disorderly conduct with a motor vehicle and operating while suspended. Both occupants were arrested for probation violations.