Harold William Rusch, 74, Merrill, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 28, 2017, at

Aspirus Wausau Hospital, after battling multiple sclerosis for over 35 years.

Harold was born on January 27, 1943, in Merrill, Wisconsin, to the late Walter G. and Florence

(Combs) Rusch. He was a 1961 graduate of Wausau High School. On May 16, 1964, Harold

married his true love, Joyce Luedtke.

Harold was employed at Murray Machinery in Wausau, and Kilbourn Patterns in Milwaukee,

after which he took over the family farm in 1968. He farmed in the Town of Maine until 1989.

After retiring from farming, Harold worked for the Town of Maine.

In his retirement, Harold enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and

grandpets. He also enjoyed looking at and being surrounded by nature and wildlife. Harold was

a hard-working, caring man who loved his life and helping others. For many years, he served

on the Town of Maine Volunteer Fire Department, volunteered his time and equipment at Camp

Luther, and served in numerous roles at Faith Lutheran Church.

Harold is survived by his wife of over 52 years, Joyce; his children, Wendy (Greg) Rusch of Hartland, Tammy (Mike) Geyer of Bradford, MA, and Mark (Jennifer) Rusch and Vicky (Craig) Rusch-Mitchell both of Wausau; five grandchildren, Jacob, Megan, Christina, William and Cecilia; and numerous grandpets.

Visitation will be held in the Spiritual Life Center, at Trinity Lutheran Church on Stewart Avenue in Wausau on Sunday, March 12, 2017, at 12:30 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 1:30 p.m. The Rev. Gary Schultz will officiate. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.taylorstinefuneralhome.com