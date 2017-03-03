Deputy involved in shooting death identified

Lincoln County Sheriff Jeff Jaeger has released the name of the deputy involved in a shooting death incident on Monday, Feb. 27.

He has been identified as Deputy Sam Steckbauer who has been employed as a deputy with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office since 2010. Per standard procedure, Steckbauer has been placed on administrative leave pending completion of the investigation.

To protect the integrity of the investigation, Sheriff Jaeger does not anticipate any new information coming out until the completion of the state DCI investigation and review by the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.

