Due to lack of snow cover on many trails and water crossings opening up, Lincoln County’s funded snowmobile and winter ATV trails in Zone 1 will be closing at midnight on Friday, March 3.

All trails in Zones 2 and 3 have already been closed.

All trails are closed to winter ATV use when the temperature is above 28 degrees.

For up-to-date Lincoln County trail conditions, visit www.co.lincoln.wi.us or call the trail hotline at 715-539-1033.