Wausau Homes Tomahawk wins awards for builder excellence

Hard work and dedication has been recognized for local builders Jessie Dahl and Keith Hanse of Wausau Homes Tomahawk. On behalf of the team, Jessie was presented with two prestigious awards: the Premier Builder of the Year award and the Voice of the Customer award at the annual Wausau Homes Marketing Conference in Madison.

According to Jay Schuette, President of Wausau Homes, the Premier Builder of the Year award goes to the builder who achieved strong ratings in sales volume, market share, marketing, and customer satisfaction.

“Their customer-first approach to homebuilding provides a stress-free building experience that is unique in the area,” explains Schuette. “As a result, they inspire trust and confidence in customers which enabled them to win the Premier Builder Award.”

Jessie and Keith were also recognized with the Voice of the Customer award by excelling at being the trusted advisor to past homebuyers by earning an impressive high customer satisfaction rating by J.D. Power and Associates.

Wausau Homes, based in Wausau, WI, has been building quality, custom homes in partnership with local builders throughout the Midwest for over 50 years. Visit Jessie and Keith at their Design Studio located at 1708 N. 4th St. in Tomahawk. Or find more information online at the Wausau Homes web site.