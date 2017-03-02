Retirement Classroom continues at library

The Retirement Classroom presents “Strategies for Social Security & Retirement Income” from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, in T.B. Scott Free Library’s Community Room.

This class is designed to help retirees achieve their most important goal—to not run out of money—by helping you learn the basics about Social Security and anticipate your retirement income situation.

There are 567 ways for a couple to claim Social Security! In this class, you’ll get educated about the various methods of filing for Social Security benefits. By finding out how benefits are calculated and taxed, you’ll be better prepared to optimize your Social Security situation.

Then, Retirement Classroom presenters will show you one method to systematically plan for your overall retirement income needs, and following from that, options on how to structure your income in retirement.

Retirement Classroom programs, like all programs at T.B. Scott Free Library, are open to the public at no charge.

The Retirement Classroom will return to Merrill in the fall, with “Planning for Nursing Care & Final Expenses” and “Strategies for Social Security & Retirement Income” on Tuesday, Sept. 12, and “Getting To Know Medicare” on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

The Retirement Classroom is a leading educator on topics relevant to today’s retiree, presented by top professionals in the retirement market. Learn more about The Retirement Classroom and T.B. Scott Free Library programming at theretirementclassroom.com and tbscottlibrary.org, or call 715-536-7191.