Merrill Sheet Metal Works named to Bryant’s Circle of Champions

Merrill Sheet Metal Works, a Merrill-based heating and cooling contractor, was recently named to the 2017 Circle of Champions by Bryant Heating and Cooling Systems, a leading supplier of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment in North America.

“Bryant has a long history of providing customers with reliable, worry-free comfort,” said Don Roberts, National Sales Manager, Bryant. “We couldn’t achieve success without dealers like Merrill Sheet Metal Works who have adopted the Bryant Whatever It Takes™ philosophy to market, sell, install and ensure our heating and cooling products are running at the optimal level. We’re proud to honor Merrill Sheet Metal Works in our Circle of Champions this year.”

The Circle of Champions is awarded based on a dealership’s “steadfast commitment to quality, their unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, and their high level of performance that truly defines them as an elite Bryant Factory Authorized Dealer.”

The Bryant Factory Authorized Dealers named to the Circle of Champions are judged by overall Bryant product sales growth, high-efficiency and indoor air quality equipment sales, customer satisfaction, and participation in various dealer programs and promotions.

This year, less than 1.5% of Bryant Factory Authorized Dealers throughout the U.S. and Canada qualified for and were named to the Circle of Champions.

“We’re honored to receive the award,” stated Kurt Wendt, president and owner of Merrill Sheet Metal Works. “We couldn’t have done it without all of our customers and our team of technicians, installers and office personnel.”

The award was handed out by Auer Steel & Heating Supply Company, regional distributor of Bryant products, during the Annual Bryant Dealer Meeting at the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Feb. 8.

Merrill Sheet Metal Works will next be considered for a regional Bryant Medal of Excellence Award. One of the 15 regional Medal of Excellence winners will be recognized nationally as a Bryant Dealer of the Year, the best-of-the-best, at the Bryant® Dealer Rally (May 25-29).

To learn more about Merrill Sheet Metal Works, call (715) 536-2262 or visit www.merrillsheetmetal.com. Visit www.bryant.com for additional information on the Bryant Circle of Champions program.