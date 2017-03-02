Local martial artist pays it forward

Jeremy Ratliff

Reporter

On Saturday, Feb. 11, local martial artist Jonathan Green made his second trip in as many years to Three Lakes-based Camp Angel Adventures-a program of Angel On My Shoulder; a weekend retreat for 16- to 18-year-olds affected by cancer through a parent, sibling or grandparent, or who have recently lost a loved one through cancer.

Green accepted an invitation from camp director Kathy Mathie to host a self-defense workshop, consisting of various walking drills, joint manipulation and stick fighting.

As Green relates, he has found a personal therapeutic benefit from hosting similar workshops and clinics, as well as enjoying the idea of helping others.

In fact, if not for the help and encouragement of others, Green may not have discovered the joy and fulfillment he gains from the “wonderful addiction” he refers to in studying and training in martial arts.

For Green – founder/head instructor of Noble Warrior Martial Arts, LLC and a former owner of the Merrill Karate Club – this is an addiction which has spanned over 20 years.

“I was diagnosed with Tourettes Syndrome and Attention Deficit Disorder at the age of seven,” Green explains. “I was prescribed various medications as I got older which just didn’t seem to be working. I took an interest in martial arts and began reading various martial arts related material including ‘Black Belt’ magazine for several years. Then one day when I was a freshman in high school, I discovered an article in Black Belt magazine about a pair of twins who had gotten involved in martial arts, and discovered therapeutic benefits for their ADHD.

“I soon met other kids my age who had gotten involved in martial arts, who then encouraged me to get involved as well. I was eventually able to convince my parents to allow me to try it out and loved it! I started out training at the Merrill Karate Club in 1995 and have been addicted ever since!” Green adds with a laugh.

Now at the age of 39, Green has trained and studied in various schools of martial arts including Akido, To Shin Do and Catch Wrestling, but has found a passion and focus for that of Tang Soo Do – an art form closely related to a Korean form of Karate.

Green is currently a member of the World Tang Soo Do Association – one of the largest Tang Soo Do organizations in the world – and currently holds a 2nd Degree Black Belt in the art, as well as the rank of Cho Dan Bo; making him an eligible candidate for an elevated black belt degree.

Aside from Camp Angel Adventures, Green also hosted a Domestic Violence Self Defense class last March at Wausau’s State College of Beauty.

“Martial arts is my passion, it has become a wonderful addiction for me,” Green adds with a smile. “By hosting various clinics and workshops, I have also discovered a passion for teaching and sharing the art with others. I have also found it therapeutic for my anxiety. I used to suffer from depression as well, but since I began teaching my symptoms appear to have just gone away. It has been such a great, rewarding experience for me in so many ways!”

Green is excited to take advantage of more teaching opportunities and welcomes anyone who is interested in more information to contact him via facebook or via phone at 715-302-5048.