Dorinda’s Dance Studio to perform at Milwaukee Bucks game Saturday

Dorinda’s Dance Studio of Merrill will provide the pre-game entertainment, performing before the NBA game at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee March 4.

Two groups, totaling 170 performers, will take the court at the Milwaukee Bucks game. The first group is made up of students ages 6-18, featuring 108 dancers performing “Kiss The Sky.” The second group includes 62 alumni/dance parents, ages 19 to 50-plus (six guys and 56 ladies). Students from UW Marathon, Stevens Point, LaCrosse, Milwaukee and Madison will be performing as well. Dancers and dance parents come from the surrounding areas of Antigo, Gleason, Medford, Tomahawk, Wausau as well as Merrill.

“We were called this past fall and asked if our studio wanted to perform at a Milwaukee Bucks game,” said instructor and studio owner Dorinda Gustke. “You don’t get a call like that everyday so of course we did not pass this opportunity up! A chance to dance, you never pass that up! We have danced at Disney World two times, but never a NBA game.”

On Saturday at 3 p.m. performers will meet at Bradley Center and get a backstage pass for a 4 p.m. dress rehearsal on the Bradley Center court before the doors open to the public.

“We are also hoping to meet the Bucks Mascot and Milwaukee Bucks Dance Team,” Gustke said.

The group has purchased over 600 tickets to the March 4 Bucks game. For assistance in purchasing tickets, contact the studio at 715-536-4411.