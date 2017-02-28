Richard Raasch 82 of Wausau passed away on February 24, 2014 at his home. He was born in Des Plaines, Illinois on February 29, 1934 to Albert and Ruth (Eissfeldt) Raasch. He is survived by his sister Joanne (Paul) Jackson, Merrill, two nephews Carl Jackson, Gleason, John (Jean) Jackson, Ironwood, Michigan, two nieces Julie (John) Moeck, Merrill and Jeanette (Brad) Smith, Merrill.

Richard was a social man and had many interests some of which included playing cribbage, always predicting what the weather would be and then informing all his friends. He waited daily for the mailman to deliver his mail. He loved his special group trips which included visits to the Brewers and Packer games and he loved eating all types of food. He had a soft spot for animals and loved his visits to the zoo.