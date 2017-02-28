More information released in officer involved death

The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), at the request of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, has been leading the investigation into an officer-involved death (OID) that took place on the evening of Monday, Feb. 27.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch at County Rd. FF in the town of Corning. Shortly after arrival, the driver of the vehicle fired his weapon at the deputy. That law enforcement officer returned fire, striking and killing the suspect.

The deputy, who has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, will remain unnamed at this time. The Sheriff’s Office did indicate that the involved deputy has over six years of law enforcement experience.

The decedent has been identified as Shawn M. Igers, 40, of Wausau, He was transported to Madison where an autopsy will be conducted.

The Wisconsin DOJ-led investigation of this incident has been a collaboration between DCI, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office and the University of Wisconsin Hospital which will conduct the autopsy. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has been fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports and evidence to the Lincoln County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

No additional information is available at this time.