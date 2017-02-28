Breaking News: Report of officer involved shooting in Town of Corning

Update: As of 10:30 PM this evening, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has yet to release any further information of the incident which occurred in the Town of Corning; approximately 10 miles southwest of the City of Merrill. Deputies on scene were unable to provide any additional information. Deputies had secured the area approximately one city block from where the incident occurred, where additional law enforcement units could be observed as well as agents from the Madison-based Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI). Agents were still arriving on scene as of 10:30 PM.

At approximately 8:30 PM this evening, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office released information of the initiation of an investigation into a critical incident.

Then at approximately 9:05 PM this evening, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigation is now leading the investigation, at the request of Lincoln County Sheriff Jeff Jaeger, into the deadly use of force by a Lincoln County deputy in the town of Corning. The department indicated more information will be released at a later time.

