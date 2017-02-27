Tara J. Hanrahan, age 43, died on Thursday, February 23, 2017 at Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill. She was born on July 8, 1973 to Duane and Kathy (Krahn) Hanrahan in Merrill. They survive. Tara attended Merrill High School, and went on to work as a Personal Care Worker (PCW) for various places, with the most recent being Artisan Assisted Living in Merrill for the last 12 years. Tara loved her job as a PCW. Family was first and foremost in Tara’s life. She adored her children and cherished her grandchildren. Among her love for the rest of her family – she was very close with her two sisters, Amy and Tonya. The three sisters would do everything together, including playing darts and volleyball. Tara loved watching hummingbirds come to her feeders. She had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh. Tara was a caring and loving woman that always put others first. Believe it or not, Tara’s most beloved past time was cleaning her house! She loved cleaning and making sure everything was cleaned up and nice looking before her and Bill went anywhere – which made them late quite often! Tara was a brave, courageous fighter with a strong determination to face her illness. She will be sadly missed.

Tara is survived by her parents: Duane Hanrahan of Tomahawk and Kathy Hanrahan of Merrill, the love of her life for the past 18 years: Bill Butalla of Merrill, son: Cody (Amber Boyd) Robertson of Merrill, with grandson: Bentley Robertson, daughter: Briana Robertson of Merrill, with grandchildren: Keyalah and Keyan Leder, sisters: Amy (Tom Achterberg) Hanrahan of Merrill, with children: Brandon, Kateri and Kasie and Tonya Hanrahan of Merrill, with children: Dakota and Keegan, sister-in-law: Rita Butalla, brother-in-law: Paul Butalla, father-in-law: Larry Butalla, four great nephews, one great niece and many aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous great friends.

She was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents, four uncles and mother-in-law: Audrey Butalla.

Funeral services for Tara will be held on Friday, March 3, 2017 at 11am at Waid Funeral Home in Merrill. Pastor Gregory Laska will officiate. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 2, 2017 from 4pm-8pm and again on Friday, March 3, 2017 from 10am until the time of the service, all at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Merrill Memorial Park, following the service. Waid Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.