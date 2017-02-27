Ralph R. Gibson, Sr., age 92, of Merrill, passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at Pine Crest Nursing Home, Merrill, under the care of his family, the nursing home staff, and hospice services.

Ralph was born April 27, 1924, in Merrill, son of the late Malcom and Laura (Swanson) Gibson. He married Peggy J. Lutzke on October 17, 1953. She preceded him in death on January 4, 2016. Ralph was a retired employee of Lincoln Hills School in Irma. Ralph was a member of St. Stephens United Church of Christ, Merrill. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially ice fishing, playing cards like cribbage and sheepshead, telling stories, and following the Packers and Brewers.

Ralph is survived by his daughter and son in law, Ellie and Ray Schwartz, Jr. of Merrill; his son, Ralph Gibson, Jr. of San Antonio, Texas; two granddaughters, Lieutenant Colonel Jennifer (David) Sitz of Redondo Beach, CA, and Kristin (Sergeant 1st Class Branden) Harland, of Merrill; and four great grandchildren, Tyler, Brenden, Lucas, and Ella.

The funeral will begin at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, March 2, 2017, at St. Stephens United Church of Christ, Merrill. The Rev. Kyle Carnes will officiate. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Town of Rock Falls. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Wednesday at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill, and again after 9:30 A.M. Thursday at the church.

The family suggests that memorials be directed to St. Stephens United Church of Christ, Merrill.