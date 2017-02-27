Merrill Police reports

February 24

6:46 p.m.- An officer responded to a retail theft complaint. The caller advised a male party had left the store without paying for an item. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle when it left the parking lot. Investigation is ongoing.

February 25

4:30 p.m.- A caller reported a neighbor was moving and had thrown a couch out of a second story window which caused damage to their window. The matter was determined to be civil in nature and was handled between the tenants and landlord.

February 26

7:50 a.m.- An officer assisted Wausau Police Department in the investigation of a car theft and determined the suspect in the car theft was a Merrill resident. Several other items were located in the vehicle by Wausau PD that were linked to theft complaints from other Merrill residences.

2 p.m.- A caller reported that his vehicle title and Ipod were located in a stolen vehicle in the City of Wausau by Wausau Police Department. The items were believed to have been taken from the caller’s vehicle which was parked at his residence in the City of Merrill. A suspect has been identified from the investigation.

3 p.m.- A caller reported a theft of a wallet and cash from an enclosed porch. The wallet of the caller was located in a stolen vehicle in the City of Wausau during an investigation.

5:10 p.m.- Officers responded to a call of a reckless driver in the area of the T.B Scott Library. Officers received statements from the witnesses of the driving behavior and located the suspect vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for operating while intoxicated.