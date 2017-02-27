Lincoln County Sheriff’s reports

A 32-year-old Gleason man was arrested Monday afternoon for battery, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer after deputies responded to the Town of Russell for a disturbance at a residence. The man was brought to the Lincoln County Jail and held for a bond hearing where he was released on a $1,000 cash bond.

A 41-year-old Tomahawk man was arrested Monday evening on several felony charges to include eight counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Deputies responded to the home in the Town of Bradley to investigate an altercation. The man was brought to the Lincoln County Jail and was later released on a signature bond Tuesday.

Following last week’s snow event, eight slide offs were checked as were three crashes. One of the crashes involved a school bus that struck a Lincoln County Highway Department plow truck on USH 51 near Nelson Avenue. The bus was being driven by a 71-year-old Marion man and was transporting 37 students from Clintonville. One of the students reported a minor injury but declined medical attention. The county plow driver was not injured in the incident. Due to extensive damage, the bus had to be towed from the scene.

A 31-year-old Merrill man was arrested late Saturday evening after deputies responded to a disturbance in the Town of Schley. At 11:40 p.m., a 911 call reported the incident. The suspect was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and felony count of strangulation. He was brought to the Lincoln County Jail where he was also charged with violating terms of his probation.

An incident overnight in the Lincoln County Jail resulted in an evacuation, but no injuries. A fire alarm was set off in the jail just after midnight Sunday. Corrections officers, deputies and Merrill Police Officers evacuated the inmates from the area. An investigation determined a sprinkler head was intentionally damaged which caused water to flow into the cell block. Firefighters confirmed there was no fire and inmates were returned to their cells after about an hour.

Reports of possible scams are on the rise once again. The most common scam call right now is people claiming to be from the IRS or Publishers Clearing House. The number of “grandma scam” calls increase greatly this time of year as travel starts for spring break activities. The grandma scam involves a person who phones elderly residents and pretends to be a grandchild in trouble, usually in a foreign country. They report they were arrested for drug possession, got into a car crash or are in the hospital and in need of cash fast. Law enforcement advises, if you want to help protect your family from scams set your social media accounts to private during your vacations. Scammers sound much more legitimate when they can tell their prospective victim where you are and who you are with.

After several weeks of high numbers, the number of car deer crashes has fallen to three being reported this past week.