James S. Brown, age 90, of Merrill passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at Bell Tower Residence, Merrill, under the care of his family and the staff at Bell Tower Residence.

As a coincidental tip of the hat to his Irish heritage, Jim was born on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 1926, in Merrill, son of the late William P. and Hazel M. (Ward) Brown. His family has celebrated with many corned beef, cabbage and green-beer gatherings held in his honor throughout his life. Jim was known for his quick wit and kind disposition—he was a treasured friend to all who felt the “Luck o’ the Irish” through him. He married Jean A. Olson in Chicago in 1953. She preceded him in death in 1970. He married Jay Ellen Jaeger of Merrill in 1991. She survives. Jim enlisted in the United States Army Air Force on July 18, 1944 and was honorably discharged on July 8, 1946. Jim was a graduate of Carroll College in Waukesha. He retired in 1987 as president of Smith Victor Corp. in Santa Clarita, California. Jim was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Merrill. He enjoyed golf, travel, watching most sports, horseback riding and cooking. Additionally, his family amusingly remembers his passion for interior home painting, followed by a favorite activity: watching the paint dry. (Jim’s sense of humor extended to many areas of his life.) Survivors include his wife, Jay Ellen Brown of Merrill; two daughters, Denise (Michael) Gault of Texas and Maureen (Daniel) Sechrengost of California; one step-son, Jon (Susan) Jaeger of Merrill; three grandchildren, Kelly Riggs, Nicole Ufondu and Mitchell Jaeger; three great-grandchildren, Neiko, Anara, and Jackson; and nephews David, Steven and Richard Dudley and their families. Jim was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Jean A. and Delmar Dudley.

Burial will take place at a later date. Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.

