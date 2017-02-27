Eugene M. Langbecker, age 79, passed away on February 24, 2017, at his home surrounded by family. He was born on November 25, 1937, at home in the town of Pine River, Merrill, Wisconsin, to George and Mabel (Luedtke) Langbecker.

He attended Spring Brook grade school and Merrill vocational school. He worked at Schneider’s Mink Ranch and Van’s Meat Market. He was employed for 20 years at Northern Door Corporation. In 1977, after deciding he wanted to be his own boss, and his love for animals, he revitalized his parent’s farm.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman, teaching this trade to his many loved ones. He enjoyed watching NASCAR. His favorite driver was Dale Earnhardt Sr. He also liked to watch football, predicting each week which team would be the winner. He read a lot about the teams and players. If you asked him a question about a player or team, he usually could give you the correct answer.

While he had no children of his own, there was no shortage of people who were lucky enough to be mentored, loved and cared for by him. He touched more hearts than he ever knew.

He is survived by three sisters, Karen Haenel (friend Jerome Christian), Marlene Luedtke, and Leila Marnholtz (friend Bert Poi), all of Merrill; three brothers, Larry (Chris) Langbecker and Myron (Jean) Langbecker, all of Merrill, and Rick (Karen) Langbecker of Wausau. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews; Lacy (Dan) Fox, Larry G. (Erin) Langbecker, Leah (Craig) Brown, Amy (Joe) Kirst, Norm Luedtke (friend Linda), Judy (Mike) Pagel, Tammy (Jerry) Harmon, Tina Luedtke (friend Steve), Brian (Shirley) Langbecker, Brenda (Troy) Atkielski, Lynn (Chad) Sprague, Debbie (Cris) Stadler- Gapko, Jeff (Gail) Zahn, Gloria (John) Schenzel, Terri (Bill) Knorr, Randy (Rachel) Zahn , Becky (Roger) Hinner, Justin (Shannon)Langbecker, Sara Langbecker, and Ashley Langbecker. He is also survived by a cousin Marceda (Don) Strasburg, and many more cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents George and Mabel Langbecker, nephew Greg Zahn, and brothers-in-law Robert Luedtke and Louie Marnholtz.

The funeral service will begin at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, February 28, 2017, at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill, with The Rev. Scott Gustafson officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Brook Cemetery, Town of Pine River, Lincoln County. Visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.taylorstinefuneralhome.com.

The family would like to thank the Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services for their care & compassion given to Eugene. We would especially like to thank Rachel Paulson, Hospice R.N., for all her kindness and guidance during this difficult time.