Daniel (Dan) Joseph Ellenbecker age 39 passed away at his home in Madison, Wisconsin on February 21, 2017. He was born in Merrill, Wisconsin on August 8, 1977 to Ava Casper and Joseph Ellenbecker.

Dan graduated from Merrill Senior High in 1996 and went on to the University of Wisconsin at Whitewater, earning a degree in Business which led to a successful career as a Connectivity Consultant employed by Cuna Mutual Group in Madison, WI.

Everything Dan did, he carried out with attention to detail and enthusiasm — some would say, “With gusto.” Dan enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, always willing to welcome new friends to share his enthusiasm for enjoying the day. He delighted in watching movies, listening to music, and sports events. His particular affection was the teams of Chicago, especially the Chicago Cubs. He attended many games of the Cubs with family and friends through the years. Nobody ever thought they would capture the title, but everyone dreamed, and so did Dan. He was able to enjoy with Cho and Angela the ambience surrounding Wrigley Field during game four of the series. And when it was a dream no more; he embraced the victory as his own, another notch in his life experiences, a dream come true, and traveled to take in the atmosphere of the victory parade

For all the enthusiasm and exuberance Dan had, nothing could stand the test of the joy and happiness that came into his life when he met Cho Yang, his life partner, whom he loved deeply, and who rounded his life and smoothed the edges. He delighted in taking long drives with her, seeing scenery and towns as only they together could.

He was devoted to his family and friends. Dan was a kind and loving person who would always be there, seeming to know just when his help was most needed; not complaining, but there, solid, the go-to-guy. He was the person to talk to about a personal problem, or the helper for a remodeling project. He was the confidant, the adviser, the laborer, or the peacemaker – whatever was called for. He is and will continue to be greatly missed. There is a dark spot in the night sky where this star has passed on.

Survivors are his life partner Cho Yang, Madison WI; mother Ava (Jim) Casper of Sun City, Florida; father Joseph Ellenbecker of Irma, WI; sister Angela Ellenbecker (Jason Daley) and brother Kenneth Ellenbecker of Merrill, WI, many aunts, uncles and cousins. Dan had a special connection with his cousins Jay Humphrey and John Willis — as kids, the three boys were inseparable and even as adults managed to keep the bond close. And Dan would say we would be remiss if we did not mention his beloved rescue dog, Addison Marie.

A celebration of life for Dan will be held on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church,1708 E 10th St, Merrill, WI. Father Chris Kemp will officiate. Visitation will start at 10:00 AM at the church with a noon Mass followed by a luncheon in the cafeteria. Private family services and interment will be at a later date in Twin Buttes, North Dakota. Waid Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers and memorials, Dan’s family would much rather have you spend a special day of celebration with your family in the hopes that you can have the same joy he found when he was with his.