Attempted use of another’s identity leads to Felony charge for Merrill woman

Lisa M. Prueser, 25 of Merrill-was charged Feb. 21 with Felony-Misappropriation of Identifying Information to Avoid Penalty.

According to court records, Prueser was involved in an incident in the city of Merrill on February 20 during which she was involved in a traffic stop by an officer of the Merrill Police Department. Prueser was reportedly operating a vehicle of which the registered owner’s driving privileges had been revoked.

Upon contact with Prueser, she reportedly identified herself as another individual. Upon investigation of DOT records, the officer reportedly discovered the photo of the individual of which Prueser identified herself as, did not match Prueser’s physical appearance. Upon discovery, Prueser reportedly accurately identified herself. The individual owning the information Prueser initially used, advised officers Prueser had not been given consent to use their identifying information. In addition, Prueser was found to be operating with a suspended driving status and was subsequently cited for that offense.

Prueser was released February 22 on $2,000 signature bond with a provision of no contact with the individual whose identity she attempted to use.