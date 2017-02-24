Schultz and Bolling’s state championship bids cut short

Jeremy Ratliff

Reporter

A successful season for two Bluejay wrestlers has come to an end at the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament in Madison.

Senior Devon Schultz (132) and junior Noah Bolling (285) entered the tournament as both WVC and Regional Champions in their respective classes and found themselves facing formidable adversaries right away in the first round.

Bolling squared off with Pewaukee’s Blaze Betran (50-1) at 3 PM yesterday afternoon and unfortunately came out on the wrong end of a very close match, falling to Bertran by 5-4 decision.

Noah Bolling

Bolling returned to the mat this morning in the first round of the 3rd Place bracket, and found the end of the road of a solid season, in the end result of a 2:03 pin from Muskego’s Jorin McGuire. Bolling finishes the year at 31-7.

Schultz met a similar fate in yesterday afternoon’s opening round, falling by 9-1 decision to a very talented Brandon Klein from Stoughton, who entered the tournament holding an ominous 51-3 season record.

Devon Schultz

Schultz also returned to the mat this morning and rebounded with a hard fought 8-7 decision over Preston Makoutz of Port Washington.

Unfortunately, Schultz’ prolific season would come to an this afternoon, following another close match with Eric Wunsch of Menomonee Falls; resulting in a heartbreaking loss by 1-0 decision.

Schultz finishes the season 41-5.