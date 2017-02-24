Merrill Police reports

February 20

2:40 p.m.- An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. The driver gave false identification to the officer and was arrested for that offense. The female was searched and a pen cap with a white residue was located in her pocket, which tested positive for methamphetamine. The female was issued a citation for operating after suspension and was transported to the jail on the misuse of identifying information. Investigation is ongoing with any drug charges.

February 21

9:23 a.m.- Officers responded to a disorderly conduct complaint. A student had made comments to harm a teacher. After an investigation was completed, the student was referred for disorderly conduct.

February 22

9:41 p.m.- An officer stopped a vehicle on Pine Ridge Avenue near East Main Street for numerous traffic violations. As a result, the male driver was arrested for a Probation Violation.

February 23

7:44 p.m.- An officer made contact with a female in the area of Grand Avenue and Prospect Street who had a warrant. The female was arrested and taken to jail on the warrant.