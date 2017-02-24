Church Mutual earns reputed Tom Landry Award

Church Mutual Insurance Company earned the Tom Landry Award in mid-February for its support of Fellowship of Christian Athletes and dedication to youths.

“We are honored to be recognized with this award,” said Mark Steinberg, senior vice president – chief sales officer of Church Mutual. “We are committed to supporting organizations that espouse strong values and make a difference in the lives of our youths, so it is especially satisfying to help these young athletes who share in Church Mutual’s passion to protect the greater good.”

The Tom Landry Award is bestowed through The Tom Landry Associates Program, FCA’s major donor program named in honor of Coach Tom Landry to commemorate his legacy in sports and Christianity, and as a leader to FCA.

The program recognizes and distinguishes organizations that support FCA.

“The FCA ministry is grateful for the great relationship we have with Church Mutual and the company’s commitment to youths in our area who will positively influence the future,” said Jeff Tarras, FCA regional director of north central Wisconsin.

FCA’s ministry promotes four values: integrity, service, teamwork and excellence. The local FCA serves about 60 campuses in north central Wisconsin.