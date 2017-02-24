Bridal Fantasy Expo at Lund & Taylor

On Saturday, March 4, the latest wedding fashions, colorful wedding decorations and aroma of tantalizing cuisine will fill the air at Lund & Taylor Bridal Gallerie, 1025 E. Main St., Merrill. Lund & Taylor Bridal Gallerie, co-sponsored with the Merrill Park and Recreation Department, will host the Bridal Fantasy Expo, where brides can plan a wedding in just one afternoon or just gather some ideas for their special day.

The Bridal Fantasy Expo will be from 11 a.m.–3 p.m., featuring bridal vendors, such as wedding cakes, clothing and jewelry, boutiques, photographers, and venues who will showcase the latest in wedding trends. Attendees can sample wedding cuisine and delectable cakes from well-known caterers and bakeries.

Lund & Taylor Bridal Boutique will hit the runway at 2 p.m. The runway show will feature all the newest fashions in Bridal wear, Mother of the Bride dresses, Brides maid dress, miniature bridal wear and more. The fashion show will feature formal wear and special occasion dresses perfect for the big wedding day.

The Bridal Hair Show presented by Designers Plus Studio & Spa is another part of the Bridal Fantasy Expo. Designers Plus Studio & Spa will feature all the latest hair fashion trends for the Brides, grooms and mother of bride and bridal party.

For vendor information for the Bridal Fantasy Expo you can contact Dawn at 715-536-7313. Admission is free.