‘Paint the Night’ to raise funds for Our Sisters’ House

Grab a friend and participate in a fun evening to “Paint the Nite” to raise funds for Our Sisters’ House homeless shelter. The event will be held Saturday, March 11, at the VFW in Tomahawk from 4-8 p.m.

Local artist Lisa Krueger will lead guests step by step through the painting of a Northwoods scene you’ll be proud to hang in your home. Even if you’ve never painted before, anyone can do this.

The cost to participate is $40 and includes all the supplies needed to create your very own masterpiece and a free drink. The VFW will offer a cash bar and a dinner.

Space is limited and reservations are required. Please call Our Sisters House to reserve your spot at 715-224-3520.