‘Paint the Night’ to raise funds for Our Sisters’ House

Posted by: ,
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Grab a friend and participate in a fun evening to “Paint the Nite” to raise funds for Our Sisters’ House homeless shelter. The event will be held Saturday, March 11, at the VFW in Tomahawk from 4-8 p.m.

Local artist Lisa Krueger will lead guests step by step through the painting of a Northwoods scene you’ll be proud to hang in your home. Even if you’ve never painted before, anyone can do this.

The cost to participate is $40 and includes all the supplies needed to create your very own masterpiece and a free drink. The VFW will offer a cash bar and a dinner.

Space is limited and reservations are required. Please call Our Sisters House to reserve your spot at 715-224-3520.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

History Hunt registration opens

Comments comments

Adventures in the Far East at library

Comments comments

Authentic Creole Fat Tuesday meal served at Bell Tower Residence Feb. 28

Comments comments

Ask an Official: Housing Authority discusses upcoming Jenny Towers and Park Place projects

Comments comments