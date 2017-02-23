More snowmobile trail closings

Due to unusually warm weather, Corridor 19 and Trail 86 in Zone 1 of Lincoln County’s funded snowmobile and winter ATV trail system are now closed.

Snowmobile and winter ATV trails in Zones 2 and 3 also remain closed.

Trail conditions in wooded areas will be fair and riders should exercise caution.

All trials and closed to winter ATV use when the temperature is above 28 degrees.

Be aware of logging ahead, trail closed and other caution signs, stay on marked trails only and respect private land.

For up-to-date Lincoln County trail conditions, visit www.co.lincoln.wi.us or call the trail hotline at 715-539-1033.