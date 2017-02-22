PRSYL children experience aviation at Merrill Airport

Pine River School For Young Learners recently started a curriculum called “Read, Play, Learn.” Though this curriculum teachers choose a book to focus on each month. Throughout that month the children are involved in making props for the story, acting out the story and learning new vocabulary that relates to the story theme.

This past month, the children read the story, “First Flight.” The children learned all about airplanes, airports, turbulence and pilots. On Wednesday, Feb. 15, the Pine River School for Young Learners collaborated with the Merrill Municipal Airport. The children toured the airport, went inside the hanger, saw three different planes, sat in the plane and watched a plane take off and land.

This experience was shared with parents through an app called Class Dojo. They enjoyed it as much as the students. This is how one parent responded:

“This is incredibly awesome!! I saw the video from the morning class and figured it was just lucky that the kids got to see an airplane take off but apparently you all staged it for the children. I am very happy to say that Jayden goes to Pine River and I’m amazed on how much the school does for the students,” stated Corey Zellner.

Mr. McCullough and the Krueger family from the Merrill Municipal Airport made this learning opportunity possible.