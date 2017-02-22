MHS presents annual artists open house

Is artistic graffiti considered to be true works of art? Graffiti is making its way into popular culture and can now be seen in art exhibits, including at this year’s annual Mural Open House and Art Show on Saturday, March 4, from 1–4 p.m.

Adding to the 121 master and cultural murals painted on the rough bricks of Merrill High School is a new 25-foot graffiti mural, designed by senior Joseph Ladewig. With the assistance of Serena Helman, Katie Nelson and Shailee Myers, these four selected art students devoted 80-100 hours of their summer vacation showcasing their talents painting a mural that represents all of Merrill High School students.

The halls are bursting with the artistic talents of MHS Art students along with individual displays in the commons of our senior class. (Joseph Ladewig, Serena Helman, Katie Nelson, Shailee Myers, Courtney Hinz, Kaylen Nance, Alyssa Merkel and Saksham Bhandari)

Other special features of this year’s annual event include: a very passionate display of Patriotic Art, portraits of orphans from Ukraine that will be sent to the children as a gift through the Memory Portrait program, a silent auction for hand sculpted ceramic mugs created by Accelerated Art students with all proceeds going to help our school’s food pantry, and activities sponsored through the Art Club such as Henna Tattoos, an “Eyes” scavenger hunt, and a CD etching activity.

The annual Open House and reception honoring the four mural artists along

with all of our student artists on March 4, from 1-4 p.m., at the high school. An alumni art show will also be held. All MHS art alumni who are practicing artists, in art-related careers, or students in the arts are invited to exhibit. Contact Linda DeBroux at the high school for more information.