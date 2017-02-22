Library goes solar; be a partner

T.B. Scott Free Library is going solar — and it’s easy for you to learn more about alternative energy, and help the library and the environment with your own green.

Due to continued interest, an additional informational meeting about T.B. Scott’s solar energy project has been scheduled on Monday. Feb. 27, at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s Community Room. Learn about solar power and how T.B. Scott Library’s solar project will be designed. One great feature will be that, once the solar panels are installed and functioning, a computer will be set up in the library so the public can see in real time how much energy and money is being saved.

You’ll also be able to learn about how you can participate in this innovative fundraising effort by learning about a statewide cooperative that is set up to help non-profits fund solar projects. The Legacy Solar Co-op helps reduce the cost of solar for non-profits by offering to raise a portion of the funds needed through its organization’s ability to sell interest-earning bonds to members of the co-op. Memberships start at $25 and participating in their bond program involves increments a low as $250.

To learn more about the Legacy Solar Co-op, you can attend one of the information sessions this month, and check out their website at www.Legacysolarcoop.org. Information packets will be available to those who are interested in joining and helping the co-op create a “Solar Legacy” for our library.

Contact Library Director Stacy Stevens with questions about T.B. Scott Free Library’s solar energy project. Visit www.tbscottlibrary.org to find out more about library services and programs.