Jopek scholarship receives unique and generous donation
Brian Jopek, center, father of Ryan Jopek, presents a check for $3,300 to Merrill High School principal Shannon Murray in the high school office Thursday. Ryan Jopek was killed in action outside Tikrit, Iraq, in August, 2006. Also in the photo is Ryans mother, Tracy, of Merrill. The check is for the scholarship fund that was established in Ryans name the year following his loss, the money raised through the sale of bottles of Old Weller Antique bourbon.
The sale was conducted among a private group of bourbon connoisseurs called Borbone Brigante and based in New York City.
The barrel of Old Weller Antique bourbon bottled and sold was donated in August of last year by the Buffalo Trace distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky.
The $3,300 is what was left following expenses.
The group intends to make this fundraising effort for the Ryan Jopek scholarship fund an annual event.
Buffalo Trace is donating another barrel in May.
