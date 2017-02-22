Adventures in the Far East at library

Even with the recent warm spell, if winter is beginning to wear on you, and you can’t get out of town, come to T.B. Scott Free Library on Sunday for a brief, exotic escape to lands about as distant from Wisconsin winter as it gets!

Join Louise Schotz from Irma at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, in the library’s Community Room for “Adventures In The Far East: Louise Schotz’s Southeast Travels,” a travelogue of Louise’s experiences in Cambodia, Thailand and Vietnam.

Louise will give a presentation with over 150 images of her trip, accented with mementos she brought back from Asia.

Schotz traveled to Southeast Asia in October 2015 with a high school friend. The Vietnam War was going on while Louise was in college, and a good friend of hers died in the war. She was interested to know the terrain, climate and culture.

Louise and her friend ventured into the jungle where fighting took place, and went into tunnels used by the VietCong. They visited the Hanoi Hilton, where U.S. POW pilots were held, Anchor Wat and Anchor Thom.

Schotz also experienced the culture of the local people and the government they experience. They visited the reclining Buddha, rode in an oxcart and visited a floating fishing village and many markets.

Refreshments will also be available, thanks to The Checkered Churn and First Street Coffee Station.

Also, mark your calendar for Friday, March 10, as the library sets up a third-floor stage for an after-hours concert featuring Celtic harpist Jeff Pockat from Appleton, and local artists Susanna and Paul Gilk performing on violin and guitar. The Gilks open at 6:45 p.m., with Pockat’s performance set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, check www.tbscottlibrary.com or call 715-536-7191.