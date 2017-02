Yes, there is an election going on today.

Statewide, voters are narrowing the field for the office of State Superintendent of Public Instruction. Incumbent Tony Evers is seeking his third, four-year term. He is being challenged by Lowell E. Holtz and John Humphries on the primary ballot. Rick Melcher is also seeking the office as a write-in candidate.

The top two vote-getters will move on to the April 4 general election.