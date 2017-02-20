Shirley A. Pankow, age 66, passed away at her home, on Friday, February 17, 2017, while under the care of Asera Care Hospice. Shirley was born on August 11, 1950 to the late Wilburt and Mildred (Pagel) Krueger, in Wausau, WI. She attended Merrill High School. After high school, she went on to work as a cook at various eating establishments in Merrill. She loved cooking, especially baking – it was her passion. She would make dozens and dozens of cookies for grandchildren and for special occasions. Shirley was a fun-loving and caring woman that cherished her family and adored her grandchildren. In her spare time, she would play cards and cribbage. Shirley enjoyed going out to eat with Dan, her fiancé. She would also go with him to his work on the farms, just to be around the animals. She was a people person, who was always welcoming and kind to others. Shirley worked very hard, and instilled that work ethic in her children. She is remembered as a great listener and a loving person. She will be sadly missed.

Shirley is survived by her loving fiancé of 15 years: Daniel Reed of Athens, WI, daughters: Mary (Scott) Zantow, Cheryl (Mike) Fick and Jaimie Pankow, all of Merrill, sister: Sharon (Randal) Welch of Merrill, grandchildren: Johnathon (Kim) Axness, Melissa Hahn, Rachel & Kristina Hahn, Brianna (Nijal) Axness, Zach Zantow, Devin (Liz) Zantow and Brayden & Davin, great grandchildren: Abby, Cindi and Axel, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents: Wilburt and Mildred Krueger, sons: John Hoeffler and Jason Zemke and granddaughter: Cynthia McGee.

Funeral Services for Shirley will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 11am at Waid Funeral Home in Merrill. Pastor Rick will officiate. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 from 4pm-8pm at Waid Funeral Home and again on Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 10am until the time of the service, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.waidfuneral.com. Family wishes to thank Asera Care Hospice for their outstanding care and compassion that was shown towards Shirley.

You can only have one mother. Patient kind and true; No other friend in all the world, will be the same to you. When other friends forsake you, to mother you will return, for all her loving kindness, she asks nothing in return. As we look upon her picture, sweet memories we recall, of a face so full of sunshine, and a smile for one and all. Sweet Jesus, take this message, to our dear mother up above; tell her how we miss her, and give her all our love.